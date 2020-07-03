Day after judge declares his executive orders void, Gov. J.B. Pritzker urges restaurants, bars to keep following safety guidelines

Local governments are allowed to enact stricter rules. In Chicago, for example, patrons must be seated, and indoor capacity is limited to 25% or 50 people, whichever is fewer.

State officials noted that there have been numerous outbreaks in other states among younger adults. Some outbreaks have been tied to bars.

“Bars, by design, are social settings where people gather closely together for extended periods of time,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ezike Ngozi said in a statement. “Additionally, people often need to raise their voices or shout to be heard, which means droplets from seemingly well but infected individuals could spread further than the recommended 6 feet of distancing.

“All of these factors increase the risk of transmission and can lead to more cases and outbreaks.”

Local liquor control commissioners — generally mayors and village presidents — have the authority to issue cease-and-desist warnings and orders, temporarily suspending an establishment’s liquor license and close its doors for up to seven days, if a business doesn’t comply with the rules, according to the Illinois Liquor Control Commission.