DeBrincat helps Blackhawks top Oilers to win 4th straight

CHICAGO — Alex DeBrincat scored two goals, rookie Adam Boqvist had two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday night.

It was the fourth straight victory for the Blackhawks, who climbed within four points of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews also scored for Chicago. Corey Crawford made 20 saves.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Josh Archibald and Kailer Yamamoto had goals for Edmonton, which had its three-game winning streak ended. The Oilers remained two points behind Pacific Division leader Vegas. Leon Draisaitl had two assists, pushing his league-leading points total to 110.

DeBrincat got his second two-goal game in the last seven with his scores in the second period, the second of which made it 4-1. It also prompted Edmonton coach Dave Tippett to pull goaltender Mike Smith in favor of Mikko Koskinen. Smith allowed four goals on 21 shots, while Koskinen made 10 saves.

DeBrincat had given the Blackhawks a three-goal lead 4:59 into the second with a 50-foot shot that Smith never saw, thanks to an inadvertent screen by defenseman Matt Benning.