DeBrincat scores twice for Blackhawks in 2-1 OT win at Stars

Alex DeBrincat scored both Chicago goals, including the winner 2:56 into overtime, and the Blackhawks won 2-1 on Sunday at Dallas to hand the Dallas Stars their first home loss this season.
DeBrincat has four goals and two assists in three games since his return after missing four games because of COVID-19 protocols.
He initially passed to Patrick Kane, and got it back to poke into the net past rookie goaltender Jake Oettinger. Kane also assisted on DeBrincat's power-play goal in the second period.
Dallas won its first four games, all at home, after the start of its season was delayed because of COVID-19 issues. The Stars have lost four of five games overall since.
The Blackhawks had been winless in their previous four games that went past regulation, losing twice in overtime and twice more in shootouts.
Dallas tied it at 1 midway through the third period when Jason Robertson got credited with his first NHL goal even without getting his stick on the puck. Miro Heiskanen took a shot from near the blue line, and the puck went off goalie Malcolm Subban's glove and Robertson's back before trickling over the line.
DeBrincat scored from just inside the left circle in the second period to put Chicago up 1-0. That side of the net was wide open after the pass from Dylan Strome on the opposite side of Oettinger with about 7½ minutes left in the second period.
Flyers 7, Capitals 4: Scott Laughton scored his first career hat trick, Sean Couturier had two goals in his first game back following a rib injury and the Philadelphia Flyers pulled away for a victory at Washington.
James van Riemsdyk added a goal and an assist, running his points streak to seven games, while helping Philadelphia overcome an early 2-0 deficit.
Robert Hagg scored his first goal of the season in Philadelphia's first win in regulation in five games, and first win overall in three. Joel Farabee had three assists, and Carter Hart made 33 saves.
Red Wings 4, Panthers 1: Givani Smith had a goal and an assist as Detroit Red Wings won for the first time in nine games, beating the Florida Panthers at Sunrise, Fla.
Marc Staal scored for the first time with Detroit, Robby Fabbri and Vladislav Namestnikov added goals and Troy Stecher had two assists. Goaltender Thomas Greiss stopped 36 shots.
Alex Wennberg scored for the Panthers. Florida (6-1-2) became the last NHL team to lose in regulation.
Golden Knights 4, Kings 3: Chandler Stephenson scored twice, including the winner early in the third period, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings at Las Vegas.
The Golden Knights improved to 7-1-1 and moved into a first-place tie with St. Louis and Colorado in the West Division. The Blues and Avalanche were scheduled to play Sunday but were postponed with Colorado shut down due to COVID-19 protocols.
Hurricanes 6, Blue Jackets 5: Six different Carolina players scored, James Reimer had 17 stops and the Hurricanes outdueled the Columbus Blue Jackets at Columbus, Ohio.
Brett Pesce, Vincent Trocheck, Jordan Stahl and Dougie Hamilton each recorded a goal and an assist. Brock McGinn and Warren Foegele also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the sixth time in seven games.