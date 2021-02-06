DeBrincat scores twice for Blackhawks in 2-1 OT win at Stars

Alex DeBrincat scored both Chicago goals, including the winner 2:56 into overtime, and the Blackhawks won 2-1 on Sunday at Dallas to hand the Dallas Stars their first home loss this season.

DeBrincat has four goals and two assists in three games since his return after missing four games because of COVID-19 protocols.

He initially passed to Patrick Kane, and got it back to poke into the net past rookie goaltender Jake Oettinger. Kane also assisted on DeBrincat's power-play goal in the second period.

Dallas won its first four games, all at home, after the start of its season was delayed because of COVID-19 issues. The Stars have lost four of five games overall since.

The Blackhawks had been winless in their previous four games that went past regulation, losing twice in overtime and twice more in shootouts.

Dallas tied it at 1 midway through the third period when Jason Robertson got credited with his first NHL goal even without getting his stick on the puck. Miro Heiskanen took a shot from near the blue line, and the puck went off goalie Malcolm Subban's glove and Robertson's back before trickling over the line.