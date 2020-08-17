‘Decisions were good,’ said Matt Nagy. But as the QB battle finally started, the Bears offense had a rough go of it on Day 1

CHICAGO — They were not going to don shoulder pads for the first time Monday at Halas Hall and leave you wondering what to nickname the next great passing attack in the NFL.
Air Bears, anyone?
Matt Nagy and his offensive brain trust were not expecting a major development right away, and unless this whole competition thing has been pre-determined -- Nagy previously said that is certainly not the case -- it’s going to take some time for Mitch Trubisky or Nick Foles to pull away from each other.
But Nagy said he expects it to be clear when the organization does name a starting quarterback, and the only thing certain after a 90-minute workout under the morning sun on the fields behind the Walter Payton Center is that the Bears defense gave the offense a formidable challenge.
The 7-on-7 drill, which is tilted heavily in favor of the offense, was uneven with Trubisky and Foles each completing 3 of 6 attempts. The best completion in 11-on-11 sessions was probably a nice touch pass by No. 3 quarterback Tyler Bray -- who isn’t in the mix to be the starter -- as he connected with wide receiver Riley Ridley.
Rookies Cole Kmet and Darnell Mooney misplayed balls, eliminating the kind of plays that would have been big gains. Kmet dropped one from Trubisky, who made a nice arching throw, and Mooney had a deep shot from Foles go off his shoulder pads. So the scorecard would reflect good reads and solid throws by each contestant.
Then, there was a Trubisky pass for Allen Robinson into a crowd of three defenders that safety Deon Bush dropped. Foles had a well-timed throw to Javon Wims on his first snap of 7-on-7, but later sailed one over Thomas Ives.
“We saw those (drops) too,” Nagy said. “We try not to rush or get too crazy over any dropped passes right now, whether it’s on the offensive side or the defensive side with the dropped interception. We really look right now for the decision making. We’re trying to test some things in regards to where those guys are at.
“I thought the decisions were good. Yeah, there were a couple of drops out there, but this is the first time that these guys have had pads on since last year. That’s gonna happen. Now you get an opportunity to get another throw and catch like that the next day, we want to see them take advantage of it. So, I think right now for us as coaches, digging into that tape and really critiquing what we’re doing right and what we’re doing wrong is gonna be what’s fun and get away from the Zoom meetings.”
It should not be alarming that the offense didn’t look like a threat to be the scourge of the NFC North from the jump and it’s a work in progress with new parts being integrated. Nagy was pleased with the pace of practice, which NFL rules allow teams to go for 1 hour, 45 minutes in full pads Tuesday as they slowly work into the swing of things. Longer practices and better tempo will allow them to get deeper evaluations.
Nagy credited Trubisky and Foles for approaching a potentially career-defining competition with a level of professionalism that is best for the team.
“When they watch tape, they’re genuinely helping each other out, they’re supporting each other, and you feel that,” Nagy said. “It makes life so much easier for them when they’re in the huddle trying to play the best that they can. Mitch right now is in a place mentally that I really just feel like is really good. I like where he’s at. That’s a credit to (quarterbacks) coach (John) DeFilippo, a credit to Bill Lazor and a credit to Dave Ragone, and all those guys to make sure the room goes the right way and then to the players.
“So, time will tell now. I think situationally is where it’s going to be really valuable for us as coaches to be able to evaluate how do they handle things? Now that we’re able to start stacking practices, that’s going to be a big part of the process. We have a way to evaluate that we as offensive coaches feel really good about. We’re just going to let them play it out, roll the ball out, have no agenda and let the best man win.”
