‘Decisions were good,’ said Matt Nagy. But as the QB battle finally started, the Bears offense had a rough go of it on Day 1

Then, there was a Trubisky pass for Allen Robinson into a crowd of three defenders that safety Deon Bush dropped. Foles had a well-timed throw to Javon Wims on his first snap of 7-on-7, but later sailed one over Thomas Ives.

“We saw those (drops) too,” Nagy said. “We try not to rush or get too crazy over any dropped passes right now, whether it’s on the offensive side or the defensive side with the dropped interception. We really look right now for the decision making. We’re trying to test some things in regards to where those guys are at.

“I thought the decisions were good. Yeah, there were a couple of drops out there, but this is the first time that these guys have had pads on since last year. That’s gonna happen. Now you get an opportunity to get another throw and catch like that the next day, we want to see them take advantage of it. So, I think right now for us as coaches, digging into that tape and really critiquing what we’re doing right and what we’re doing wrong is gonna be what’s fun and get away from the Zoom meetings.”