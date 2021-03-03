Democrats push resolution ‘condemning’ GOP lawmaker for attendance at Jan. 6 rally

The resolution also criticizes Miller for allegedly adorning his truck with decal for an anti-government militia group, known as “The Three Percenters.”

The resolution and calls to investigate Miller are in response to the GOP lawmaker’s publicized attendance at the Jan. 6 rally where former President Donald Trump spoke before the crowd stormed the Capitol, resulting in five deaths.

In a video taken that day and posted on Facebook, Miller appears with the Washington Monument in the background and says he’s at the “Save America Rally” in Washington, D.C.

“I think it’s important to know we are engaged in a great cultural war to see which worldview will survive, whether we will remain a free people under free market capitalism or whether they will put us under the tyranny of socialism, communism and the dangerous Democrat terrorists that are trying to destroy our country,” Miller said in the video.

The video was preserved online, although Miller deleted his social media posts from that day.

Miller, 66, did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.