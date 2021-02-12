Denny Hamlin seeks historic 3rd straight Daytona 500 victory

He sought to solidify his future in the sport by moving into team ownership, a winding road full of obstacles that could have prevented Hamlin from earning a seat at the same table with Roger Penske, Rick Hendrick, Jack Roush, Gibbs, Childress and others. He pulled it off and spent the offseason building a race team.

When Wallace got that No. 23 on the track at Daytona, Hamlin shed tears.

"I know how much hard work it took to get to this point," he said. "Seeing them push the car down the grid, everyone in uniform, car's looking great, everything looks first class — that to me is just a huge, proud moment."

Hamlin will be competing against his own race car Sunday, but 23XI is part of the Toyota group and aligned with Gibbs. Hamlin and Wallace will likely work together over the course of 500 miles, but when it's time to go, Hamlin will be thinking only of his own spot in history.

Hamlin last November came up short in the winner-take-all season finale for the fourth time in his career — but has nothing to prove to anyone.

"Anybody sitting on the precipice of three consecutive Daytona 500 wins, that's akin to what Tom Brady seems to do," said David Wilson, President of Toyota Racing Development. "It's a bigger story than just Denny. It's a sporting story, and for NASCAR, for Toyota, it would be huge."

