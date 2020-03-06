Devils end defending Cup champion Blues' 8-game win streak

Dakota Mermis scored his first NHL goal, fellow defenseman Connor Carrick got his first of the season and the New Jersey Devils stunned St. Louis 4-2 on Friday night at Newark, N.J. to snap the Blues' eight-game winning streak.

Cory Schneider made 31 saves in helping New Jersey end a 12-game skid against the defending Stanley Cup champions, dating to January 2014. Jesper Bratt also scored and Joey Anderson iced the game with an empty-net goal.

Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Blues, who coincidentally started their winning streak with a 3-0 victory over New Jersey on Feb. 18. Jordan Binnington had 28 saves in losing for the first time in seven starts.

Red Wings 2, Blackhawks 1: Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri scored to give the Detroit Red Wings a two-goal lead and they held on to beat the Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 32 shots for the Red Wings, They have an NHL-low 37 points and trail the rest of the league by 20-plus points.

Patrick Kane scored his 31st goal with 1:05 left in the second period to pull Chicago within a goal. Corey Crawford had 23 saves for the Blackhawks.