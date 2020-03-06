Devils end defending Cup champion Blues' 8-game win streak

Dakota Mermis scored his first NHL goal, fellow defenseman Connor Carrick got his first of the season and the New Jersey Devils stunned St. Louis 4-2 on Friday night at Newark, N.J. to snap the Blues' eight-game winning streak.
Cory Schneider made 31 saves in helping New Jersey end a 12-game skid against the defending Stanley Cup champions, dating to January 2014. Jesper Bratt also scored and Joey Anderson iced the game with an empty-net goal.
Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Blues, who coincidentally started their winning streak with a 3-0 victory over New Jersey on Feb. 18. Jordan Binnington had 28 saves in losing for the first time in seven starts.
Red Wings 2, Blackhawks 1: Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri scored to give the Detroit Red Wings a two-goal lead and they held on to beat the Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit.
Jonathan Bernier stopped 32 shots for the Red Wings, They have an NHL-low 37 points and trail the rest of the league by 20-plus points.
Patrick Kane scored his 31st goal with 1:05 left in the second period to pull Chicago within a goal. Corey Crawford had 23 saves for the Blackhawks.
Chicago is last in the Central Division despite having a winning record and its point total doubled Detroit's entering the game. The Blackhawks had won four straight, one shy of their season high, to improve their chances of closing strong enough to earn a wild card in the playoffs.
Detroit ended its fifth six-game losing streak this season.