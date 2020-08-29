Dixon beats Sato at Gateway in reverse finish of Indy 500

Dixon moved within two victories of Mario Andretti on IndyCar's victory list. Andretti is second with 52; A.J. Foyt is the leader at 67.

"I'm very lucky and very fortunate," the 40-year-old New Zealander said. "It's not just me, it's the team. I'm very fortunate to work with these guys. It's them. Fifty is a great number and I'd like to think there's 50 more."

Dixon holds a 117-point lead in the IndyCar championship standings as he chases a fifth title. IndyCar races again Sunday at Gateway.

"That was a textbook Scott Dixon race. Steady, one at a time, here, there, nothing fancy," said winning team owner Ganassi.

Sato finished second for a 1-2 sweep for Honda. O'Ward, the highest finishing rookie in last week's 500, was third for Arrow McLaren SP in a Chevrolet.

O'Ward led a race-high 94 laps, moved to the front on Lap 68 and held it until he and Dixon pitted on Lap 162.

"Towards the end Dixon got us in the pits," O'Ward said. "We didn't have enough pace to get up and pass him. I just couldn't keep up."

Sato was attempting to become the first driver since Arie Luyendyk in 1997 to win the race immediately following the Indy 500.