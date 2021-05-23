Dixon slams brakes on youth movement with Indy 500 pole

The Ganassi group liked its chances and Dixon was comfortable going out last. But then Rinus VeeKay and Ed Carpenter, the only two Chevrolet drivers competing against seven Honda teams in the Fast Nine, posted a pair of monster laps and VeeKay landed a spot on the front row.

Next came Colton Herta, the 21-year-old American who just last week earned a contract extension at Andretti Autosport. Herta held it wide open to bump VeeKay, the 20-year-old Dutchman who last week scored his first career IndyCar win, from the pole.

Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner who also has three runner-up finishes that includes last year's race, suddenly wished it wasn't up to him to beat the kids.

"I'd prefer going last, for sure. But then I didn't after I saw the ECR and Herta runs. I was definitely pretty nervous," Dixon said. "You're just trying to stay as calm as possible. For me, I think probably for all of us, the best situation for us is actually just being in the car and doing what we really enjoy, what we love.

"The nerves are all about just that competition level is just through the roof right now."