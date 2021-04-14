Doctors in Concert to benefit CDM

NORMAL — Funds raised at the Doctors in Concert program will support Prescription for Play, a Children’s Discovery Museum partnership with local pediatric health care providers. The program seeks to reach and assist children and families who may have had health losses from limited access to play during the pandemic.

The concert will be livestreamed from the museum from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Ticket are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors and students. Tickets and information are at childrensdiscoverymuseum.net.

Through the program, pediatricians and other child health care providers will be able to offer a free pass to play at the museum – a Prescription for Play. The program will help families who are not having regular play opportunities and introduce low-income households to helpful museum offerings.

A silent auction is going on in conjunction with Doctors in Concert to provide additional funds to support the museum.

