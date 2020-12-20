Drake cruises to 8-0 with win over Chicago State

Creighton had to rally late to send the game to OT. Zegarowski, who shot 4 of 14, made a layup with just over 13 seconds left to cut the UConn lead to 66-64.

No. 11 Texas 77, Oklahoma State 74: Freshman Greg Brown scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help No. 11 Texas beat Oklahoma State in its Big 12 opener at Austin, Texas.

Brown made four free throws during the final 37 seconds as Texas (7-1) survived a late Oklahoma State rally that included two 3-point baskets by Bryce Williams in the final 11 seconds. Brown made a pair of 3-pointers during a 17-0 Texas run in the second half. He also had three blocks in the game.

Brown, one of the top 10 ranked recruits in the country, scored 18 and 17 in his previous two games after not having more than 11 in his first five. Andrew Jones matched his career best with 22 points, and Matt Coleman scored 15 for Texas.

Oklahoma State (6-2, 0-2 Big 12) freshman Cade Cunningham scored 25 points, including 13 of 14 for the Cowboys as they tried to erase what was once a 13-point deficit.

No. 6 Houston 88, Alcorn State 55: Quentin Grimes had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Reggie Chaney added 18 points and six rebounds and No. 6 Houston overcame the absence of several key plays to rout Alcorn State at Houston.