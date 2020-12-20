Drake cruises to 8-0 with win over Chicago State

Shanquan Hemphill had 21 points as Drake improved to 8-0 and matched the 1970-71 team for the best start in school history, rolling past Chicago State 111-67 on Sunday at Des Moines, Iowa.
Hemphill hit 9 of 10 shots. Darnell Brodie had 14 points and nine rebounds for Drake. D.J. Wilkins added 14 points. Roman Penn had 12 points and seven assists.
It was the first time this season Drake scored at least 100 points.
Levelle Zeigler had 18 points for the Cougars (0-9). Coreyoun Rushin added 17 points and nine rebounds. Xavier Johnson had 15 points.
Top 25
No. 9 Creighton 76, UConn 74, OT: Christian Bishop scored 19 points and No. 9 Creighton beat UConn 76-74 in overtime Sunday at Storrs, Conn., in the Huskies' return to the Big East.
Mitch Ballock added 13 points for the Bluejays (6-2, 2-1 Big East), who secured the win with a 9-0 run in the extra period. Marcus Zegarowski had 11 points and eight rebounds.
James Bouknight scored a career-high 40 points for the Huskies (3-1, 0-1), who were playing for the first time in 17 days because of coronavirus-related issues.
This was UConn's first Big East game since a 63-59 win over Providence on March 9, 2013, a span of 2,834 days.
Creighton had to rally late to send the game to OT. Zegarowski, who shot 4 of 14, made a layup with just over 13 seconds left to cut the UConn lead to 66-64.
No. 11 Texas 77, Oklahoma State 74: Freshman Greg Brown scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help No. 11 Texas beat Oklahoma State in its Big 12 opener at Austin, Texas.
Brown made four free throws during the final 37 seconds as Texas (7-1) survived a late Oklahoma State rally that included two 3-point baskets by Bryce Williams in the final 11 seconds. Brown made a pair of 3-pointers during a 17-0 Texas run in the second half. He also had three blocks in the game.
Brown, one of the top 10 ranked recruits in the country, scored 18 and 17 in his previous two games after not having more than 11 in his first five. Andrew Jones matched his career best with 22 points, and Matt Coleman scored 15 for Texas.
Oklahoma State (6-2, 0-2 Big 12) freshman Cade Cunningham scored 25 points, including 13 of 14 for the Cowboys as they tried to erase what was once a 13-point deficit.
No. 6 Houston 88, Alcorn State 55: Quentin Grimes had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Reggie Chaney added 18 points and six rebounds and No. 6 Houston overcame the absence of several key plays to rout Alcorn State at Houston.
Houston (5-0) was limited to nine players because of COVID-19 protocols and injuries. The Cougars played without second-leading scorer Marcus Sasser, preseason American Athletic Conference player of the year Caleb Mills, reserve guards Cameron Tyson and Ryan Elvin and center Caleb Broodo.
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and son, assistant coach Kellen Sampson, returned after missing the Cougars' last game Dec. 5 due to COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols.
Jamal Shead added 10 points for Houston. The Cougars shot 50% and had a 48-29 rebounding advantage, including 21-10 on the offensive boards. Houston turned that into a 23-8 edge in second-chance points.
Troymain Crosby scored 23 points, and David Pierce III added 16 points for Alcorn State (0-2). The Braves shot 36%, going 5 of 19 on 3-pointers.
The Cougars opened up a 20-4 lead on a layup by Justin Gorham with 8:44 remaining in the first half. Shead had seven points to lead Houston in the game-opening run.
Houston led 35-18 behind 10 points from Chaney.
After Alcorn opened the second half with an 11-4 spurt to close within 10 on a free throw by Crosby with 15 minutes remaining, the Cougars responded with a 10-1 run to push the lead to 49-30 on a three-point play by Shead with 11:18 remaining.
