Drake rallies to beat No. 22 Loyola Chicago in OT, 51-50

Tremell Murphy scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and Drake rallied past No. 22 Loyola Chicago 51-50 on Sunday at Des Moines, Iowa.
Murphy's layup with 2:50 remaining put the Bulldogs ahead for good, 49-48, as the Missouri Valley Conference powers split a back-to-back set of games in Des Moines. Loyola had two shots blocked in the final 15 seconds before Murphy made the clinching steal and was fouled.
It was Drake's first win over a ranked opponent since it beat then-No. 17 Creighton on Jan. 23, 2013. Loyola pounded Drake 81-54 on Saturday.
"Great win for us today," Drake coach Darian DeVries said. "Two teams giving all they had to get a victory."
The Bulldogs (20-2, 11-2 MVC) shot just 33.3% in the rematch, including 3 of 19 from 3-point range.
Loyola (18-4, 13-2) shot 35.1% and squandered a 47-29 rebounding advantage.
"The sting right now is tough," Loyola coach Porter Moser said, "because we had opportunities."
Cameron Krutwig and Aher Uguak scored 11 points apiece for the Ramblers.
Loyola held a 42-32 lead with 8 minutes remaining, but Drake gradually clawed back into contention.
Roman Penn's layup with 1:23 left in regulation drew the Bulldogs even, and Loyola Chicago only had one more shot attempt in regulation as the game went OT tied at 45.
After Murphy's basket in OT, Darnell Brodie scored to give Drake a 51-48 lead with 2:04 left, and the Bulldogs hung on despite failing to score again.
The rivalry game ended with coaches shouting at each other and assistants had to be separated.
"Heat of the battle," Moser said. "Two teams battling. We'll move on."
The win improved the Bulldogs' NCAA Tournament resume while keeping them in contention for the Valley title.
"I think we had to win to stay in those types of conversations," DeVries said. "Our guys knew that."
Missouri State 72, Bradley 57: Isiaih Mosley scored 27 points as Missouri State topped short-handed Bradley at Springfield, Mo.
Gaige Prim added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Bears.
Ja'Monta Black had 14 points for Missouri State (14-5, 10-5 MVC), which earned its fifth straight victory and is assured a winning record in conference. Demarcus Sharp added eight assists and seven rebounds.
Rienk Mast had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Braves (11-13, 5-10). Sean East II and Kevin McAdoo each had 13 points.
The Braves announced just 30 minutes before Saturday's game that star forward Elijah Childs, Danya Kingsby, Terry Nolan Jr. and Ja'Shon Henry were suspended for both games of the weekend series against Missouri State for unspecified violations of program standards.
Missouri State defeated Bradley 80-58 on Saturday.
Indiana State 76, Evansville 70: Tyreke Key scored 29 points on 12 of 17 shooting as Indiana State topped Evansville at Evansville, Ind.
Jake LaRavia added 20 points for the Sycamores. Tre Williams had seven points, seven rebounds and a career-high four assists for Indiana State (12-8, 9-6 MVC).
The win was the 100th in Missouri Valley Conference play for the Sycamores under coach Greg Lansing, making Lansing the 11th coach in the 144-year history of the MVC to reach conference 100 wins.
Shamar Givance and Jawaun Newton scored 14 points apiece for the Purple Aces (8-11, 6-7). Samari Curtis had 13 points. Newton led the Aces with seven rebounds.
Big Ten
No. 3 Michigan 67, 21 Wisconsin 59: Michigan only needed 20 minutes or so to shake off the rust from a three-week layoff.
Isaiah Livers scored 20 points, Hunter Dickinson had 11 points and 15 rebounds, and the third-ranked Wolverines rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 21 Wisconsin at Madison, Wis.
The Wolverines (14-1, 9-1 Big Ten) hadn't played since a 70-53 victory at Purdue on Jan. 22.
Michigan announced the next day it was pausing all athletic activities after several people linked to the athletic department tested positive for a COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.
"I was outside, I was doing jump-rope, I was doing everything necessary to stay in shape," Livers said. "A lot of other guys were, too. We all had a program. We all stayed true to it, and obviously (you saw) the outcome. We're getting back in our rhythm, back in that Michigan basketball rhythm."
That was apparent down the stretch.
After trailing most of the way, Michigan scored the game's final eight points. Wisconsin (15-7, 9-6) collected just six points and one basket over the final 7:45.
"We're fit to play I think any kind of style — a fast-paced game, a slow-paced game, a grind-it-out game, whatever," said Dickinson, who also had five blocks. "With our depth, I think we have the ability to do so much out there, win in so many different ways."
Dickinson made numerous big plays with the game on the line.
Michigan trailed 57-56 when Dickinson got the offensive rebound off a missed 3-pointer from Eli Brooks and found Livers, who sank a 3-pointer with 2:48 left. D'Mitrik Trice tied the game by hitting two free throws, but Michigan pulled ahead for good on Dickinson's putback with 1:46 remaining.
"I think the offensive rebounding, that was the backbreaker today," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. "You can't give up those types of offensive rebounds at crucial times."
Trice scored 16 points, Aleem Ford had 15 and Jonathan Davis had 11 for Wisconsin. Michigan's Franz Wagner had 10 of his 14 points in the second half.
Nebraska 62, Penn State 61: At University Park, Pa., Teddy Allen raced for a fastbreak layup off a steal with 12 seconds left, lifting Nebraska into a over Penn State, ending the Cornhuskers string of 25 Big Ten losses that stretched back for more than a year.
After a quick timeout to set up a final play, Penn State turned it over again, this time with Trey McGowens making the steal for Nebraska as time expired. Dalano Banton made the steal that led to Allen's game-winner as the Huskers had two takeaways in the last 20 seconds. McGowens and Banton combined for five of the Huskers seven steals.
The Huskers had not won in conference since edging Iowa 76-70 on Jan. 7, 2020.
Allen led Nebraska with 14 points. McGowens added 10 points with four assists a block and three steals. Kobe Webster scored 13 for Nebraska, which shot 48% (27 of 56).
Myreon Jones led Penn State (7-10, 4-9) with 18 points, Myles Dread added 14, tying his season best, and Izaiah Brockington 11.