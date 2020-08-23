Dustin Johnson wins by 11 shots and is back to No. 1

"I knew I was playing well and I knew the guys were going to shoot low," Johnson said. "I was trying to get to 30 under. ... I've never shot 30 under in four rounds. Just something that I wanted to do."

That was about the only competition he faced.

Harris English figured that out early when he trailed by five shots at the start of the final round, shot 32 on the front nine and fell seven shots behind.

"Kind of had my own tournament that I was playing," English said. "I mean, really, the goal starting today wasn't necessarily to win. It was to put myself in position to have a run in the FedEx Cup. That's why we're all here."

English did the job, With a bogey in the dark that didn't matter at the end, he shot 69 to finish alone in second and moved to No. 6 in the FedEx Cup, securing his place among the top 30 who go to East Lake for the Tour Championship. English started the year with only partial status.

Louis Oosthuizen delivered, too, in what might have been the only drama Sunday.

Oosthuizen was No. 99 in the FedEx Cup and appeared to waste his opportunity when he was 4 over through 14. He came to the par-5 18th needing birdie, drove into the fairway, and then had to wait more than an hour because of the storm delay.