Eagles hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as head coach

PHILADELPHIA — Three days after choosing Nick Sirianni to be their new coach, the Philadelphia Eagles made it official.

The team announced Sirianni's hiring on Sunday, posting on Twitter a photo of Sirianni wearing an Eagles visor and the caption: "Copped ourselves a head coach."

Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons. He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl three years ago.

The 39-year-old Sirianni previously served as an assistant coach with the Chiefs and Chargers.

The Eagles fired Doug Pederson following a 4-11-1 season, less than three years after he led the team to the franchise's only Super Bowl title.

Sirianni worked with Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers in Indianapolis and coached Rivers in San Diego and Matt Cassel in Kansas City. Now he's tasked with figuring out how to get Carson Wentz back to his 2017 form.

Wentz finished third in NFL MVP voting that season and helped the Eagles earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He tore two knee ligaments in Week 14 and watched Nick Foles lead the team to victory over New England and earn Super Bowl MVP honors.