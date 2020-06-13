Earnhardt returns; Burton wins Xfinity race at Homestead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MIAMI — A late caution flag gave Harrison Burton new life, and he took advantage.

Burton took the inside line on the way to the lead in the final lap, and held on to win the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway — denying, among others, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Noah Gragson, who seemed to be in full command with seven laps remaining.

Burton, Gragson and Austin Cindric were three-wide going into that last lap, and it was Burton — the 19-year-old son of former Cup star Jeff Burton, who wound up in front in a wild finish.

Cindric was second and Gragson third, two spots ahead of Earnhardt — part of his JR Motorsports ownership.

"I don't know what I was doing, either, honestly," Burton said of the three-wide fight going into that final lap. "What a race."

It was shaping up to be a runaway, with Gragson leading by more than 10 seconds before a caution came out with about seven laps remaining. But he couldn't recapture that magic on the restart, and what would have been his third win of the season quickly slipped away.

"Restarts were just the biggest struggle. ... Just couldn't get it going," Gragson said.