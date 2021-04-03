Easiest of the par 3s, No. 6 at Augusta feels like 2 holes

It's where Billy Joe Patton made a hole-in-one with a 5-iron in the final round of 1954 when he was trying to become the first amateur to win a green jacket. He missed by one shot joining a playoff between Ben Hogan and Sam Snead.

For all the changes Augusta National has made over the years, it hasn't messed with the par 3s for close to a half-century. The exception was lengthening No. 3.

"I think the sixth hole is a pretty extreme hole," Adam Scott said. "You couldn't build that green anywhere today and get away with it. No one would be happy about it. But it fits in fine."

The hole plays 180 yards, straight down to a large green with three tiers, and significant slopes defining the tiers. Jordan Spieth says it can feel like two different holes.

"Those right pins, you sit there saying that 3 is a good score. The left pins, you feel like you should have a good look at birdie," he said. "You feel like you've lost half a shot making par to two of the pins and you've gained half a shot on the other two."

The hole hasn't always looked that way. It originally had a pond in front of the green. Augusta National had that filled in after the 1959 Masters. The only significant change since then was in 1975, when the teeing ground was widened.