Eflin, Hoskins lead Phillies past Braves for 5th win in row

Rhys Hoskins had three hits, including a three-run homer, and Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to their fifth straight victory, 4-1 over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Philadelphia.
Bryce Harper doubled and drove in a run for the Phillies, who pulled within two games of Atlanta for first place in the National League East. Philadelphia last won five in row in August 2018.
Eflin (2-1) allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. He likely would've come out for the eighth, but the game was delayed for 37 minutes due to rain with the Phillies batting in the seventh.
Johan Camargo homered for the Braves, and Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 12 consecutive games with a ninth-inning, opposite-field single that beat the shift.
Hoskins gave the Phillies a 4-0 lead with a three-run drive in the fifth, ending the day for Josh Tomlin (1-2). Hoskins nearly homered in the third, but he settled for a double when his drive to right-center hit the top of the wall and bounced back into play.
Philadelphia got on the board in the first inning when Andrew McCutchen scored on Harper's sacrifice fly.
Brandon Workman pitched a scoreless ninth for his seventh save in eight tries this season.
Yankees 2, Mets 1: Clint Frazier scored the winning run on Dellin Betances' wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the New York Yankees averted their longest losing streak in a quarter-century with a victory over the crosstown Mets.
J.A. Happ pitched brilliantly into the eighth at Yankee Stadium and Luke Voit homered early for the injury-ravaged Bronx Bombers, who stopped a seven-game slide that followed six straight wins.
They haven't dropped eight in a row since August 1995 — just before their most recent dynasty of three consecutive World Series titles and four in all from 1996-2000.
The Mets had won three straight and six of eight, including a Subway Series doubleheader sweep Friday at Yankee Stadium.
Wilson Ramos greeted Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino with a tying home run in the eighth off the screen attached to the left-field foul pole.
It was another failure for a vaunted Yankees bullpen that's blown late leads in all three games of this Subway Series so far.
Astros 4, A's 2: Lance McCullers Jr. threw six strong innings, Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader at Houston.
Josh Reddick also connected for the Astros, who won for the third time in four games. Tucker and Jack Mayfield each had two hits.
Tucker put Houston ahead to stay with his sixth homer in the first inning, a drive off Chris Bassitt (2-2) that went just inside the right-field foul pole. Reddick led off the fourth with his second homer.
McCullers (3-2) allowed two runs — one earned — and six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. McCullers has allowed two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts.
Matt Chapman drove in each of Oakland's runs. Bassitt allowed six hits and walked three in three innings.
Ryan Pressly pitched the seventh for his fifth save.
Tigers 8-4, Twins 2-2: It was fitting that during a doubleheader in the Motor City, Matthew Boyd went with a car analogy to describe Detroit's two left-handed starters.
"They got the old F-150 in the first game," Boyd said after winning the opener. "And now they're getting the Ferrari."
The Ferrari — rookie Tarik Skubal — went five innings for his first big league win, and the Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 to complete a doubleheader sweep at Detroit.
Boyd pitched Detroit to an 8-2 victory in the opener, and Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer that put the Tigers ahead to stay in the second game.
Nelson Cruz hit a solo homer in each game for the Twins. Jeimer Candelario went deep in the second game for the Tigers.
Detroit has won six of its last eight, recovering nicely after a nine-game losing streak that threatened to knock the Tigers out of postseason contention.
Skubal (1-1) is one of a handful of young pitchers Detroit may be able to build around. He pitched only 4⅓ innings combined in his first two starts, but on Saturday he allowed two runs and three hits without a walk and kept the Tigers firmly in the game.
Cabrera hit a tiebreaking homer in the bottom of the fifth, putting Skubal in line for the win.
Padres acquire Rosenthal: The San Diego Padres acquired Trevor Rosenthal in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, bolstering their bullpen for their pursuit of their first playoff appearance in 14 years.
San Diego thought its bullpen would be one of its biggest strengths this year after it traded for Emilio Pagán and signed Drew Pomeranz in free agency.
But it has been hit hard by injuries, losing closer Kirby Yates for the rest of the season because of an inflamed right elbow. Pomeranz was on the IL with a strained left shoulder before he was activated on Saturday.
Enter Rosenthal, who is in the middle of a rebound season after struggling with injuries and poor performance in recent years. The 30-year-old right-hander has a 3.29 ERA and seven saves in 14 games.
"We're excited to have him in," Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. "Lot of history, of experience at the back end of bullpens and closing games. He's been having a great year in Kansas City. We're excited to get his addition to our group."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!