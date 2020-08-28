Eflin, Hoskins lead Phillies past Braves for 5th win in row

Detroit has won six of its last eight, recovering nicely after a nine-game losing streak that threatened to knock the Tigers out of postseason contention.

Skubal (1-1) is one of a handful of young pitchers Detroit may be able to build around. He pitched only 4⅓ innings combined in his first two starts, but on Saturday he allowed two runs and three hits without a walk and kept the Tigers firmly in the game.

Cabrera hit a tiebreaking homer in the bottom of the fifth, putting Skubal in line for the win.

Padres acquire Rosenthal: The San Diego Padres acquired Trevor Rosenthal in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, bolstering their bullpen for their pursuit of their first playoff appearance in 14 years.

San Diego thought its bullpen would be one of its biggest strengths this year after it traded for Emilio Pagán and signed Drew Pomeranz in free agency.

But it has been hit hard by injuries, losing closer Kirby Yates for the rest of the season because of an inflamed right elbow. Pomeranz was on the IL with a strained left shoulder before he was activated on Saturday.