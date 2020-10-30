Ehlinger's TD pass helps Texas beat No. 6 Oklahoma St. in OT

Sam Ehlinger threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Moore in overtime and Joseph Ossai sealed the victory by sacking Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders as Texas knocked off the previously unbeaten and sixth-ranked Cowboys 41-34 on Saturday at Stillwater, Okla.
Oklahoma State (4-1, 3-1 Big 12) outgained Texas 530 yards to 287, but the Cowboys turned the ball over four times and saw their hopes to reach the College Football Playoff take a major blow.
Same goes for the entire Big 12.
After Kansas State's loss to West Virginia earlier in the day, Oklahoma State entered the game as the only remaining unbeaten team in Big 12 play. Now, the race is jumbled and Texas (4-2, 3-2) is back in the picture to possibly play in the championship game.
Sanders passed for career highs of 400 yards and four touchdowns, but he fumbled twice and threw an interception — turnovers that led to 17 Texas points. Tylan Wallace caught 11 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns while Chuba Hubbard was held to 72 yards on 25 carries for the Cowboys.
Oklahoma State drove into Texas territory late in the first half with a 24-17 lead, but Ossai stripped him and Texas defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham recovered and returned the ball to the Oklahoma State 20.
The Longhorns got just a field goal out of it, and Oklahoma State took a 24-20 lead into the break.
No. 1 Clemson 34, Boston College 28: Freshman DJ Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Trevor Lawrence, home with COVID-19, and No. 1 Clemson rallied from 18-points down in the first half to defeat Boston College at Clemson, S.C.
Travis Etienne became the ACC's all-time rushing leader and his second TD put the Tigers (7-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead for good. A jarring week for Clemson ended with its 28th straight win over league competition, 10th straight over the Eagles and 27th in a row at home.
Clemson was missing several key players. Lawrence was out after testing positive for the virus and starting linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr. were missing because of injuries.
Lawrence also will sit out next week's game against Notre Dame, according to Coach Dabo Swinney.
The Eagles (4-3, 3-3) took advantage, putting Clemson in a 28-10 hole in the second quarter with the virus-reduced crowd stunned to near silence.
No. 4 Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13: Kyren Williams ran for two touchdowns, Ian Book passed for another and No. 4 Notre Dame moved on to its biggest game of the season with a dominant defensive performance, stifling Georgia Tech at Atlanta.
Book completed 18 of 26 passes for 199 yards in another efficient performance for the Fighting Irish (6-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Williams shook off a fumble that Georgia Tech returned for a touchdown to score on runs of 2 and 4 yards. He finished with 76 yards on 15 carries.
Next up for Notre Dame: a showdown against No. 1 Clemson in South Bend. And the Irish won't have to face Trevor Lawrence, the star quarterback who will have to sit out the game after testing positive for COVID-19.
Georgia Tech (2-5, 2-4) has lost three in a row by a combined score of 152-47.
No. 5 Georgia 14, Kentucky 3: Zamir White rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, Stetson Bennett also ran for a score and No. 5 Georgia beat Kentucky at Lexington, Ky., for its 11th straight win in the series.
Their scores opened both halves as the Bulldogs (4-1 Southeastern Conference) improved to 5-1 after byes under coach Kirby Smart. Georgia's 215 yards on the ground nearly outgained the Wildcats' total yardage (229).
Bennett completed 9 of 13 passes for 131 yards with two interceptions.
White carried 26 times, including a fourth-and-1 burst for an easy 22-yard TD and double-digit lead early in the third quarter. Bennett's 2-yard score capped an 86-yard, 12-play initial drive that set the tone for Georgia's control of the line of scrimmage.
James Cook added 39 yards rushing on six carries and Kendall Milton 31 on eight attempts as Georgia earned its longest winning streak against Kentucky. The Bulldogs also bounced back from a loss at No. 2 Alabama two weeks ago.
West Virginia 37, No. 16 Kansas State 10: At Morgantown, W.Va., Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes, Dylan Tonkery returned an interception for a score and West Virginia beat No. 16 Kansas State.
Leddie Brown rushed for 102 yards and a score as the Mountaineers (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) knocked the Wildcats from their solo perch atop the league standings.
Kansas State freshman Will Howard was intercepted three times and the Wildcats (4-2, 4-1) went scoreless after halftime to see their four-game winning streak snapped.
The Big 12's top defense held Kansas State to 225 total yards, including 73 after halftime.
No. 7 Cincinnati 49, Memphis 10: Desmond Ridder threw touchdown passes to three different receivers and ran for two and Jerome Ford also scored twice as the seventh-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats remained undefeated with a win over the Memphis Tigers at Cincinnati.
Playing in a Nippert Stadium nearly empty due to COVID-19 protocols, the Bearcats (5-0, 3-0 AAC) decisively snapped a five-game losing streak against Memphis (3-2, 2-2), including two losses by a combined 15 points over a span of eight days last season – the second in the AAC championship game.
Ridder, who set a program record for quarterbacks with 179 yards rushing while throwing three touchdown passes a week earlier at Southern Methodist, finished 21-of-26 for 271 yards with an interception.
The stingy Cincinnati defense, ranked 18th in the nation in total defense going into the game, sacked Memphis quarterback Brady White six times while holding the Tigers to their fewest points since scoring 10 in a loss to Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 30, 2015.
No. 23 Iowa State 52, Kansas 22: Breece Hall matched a career high with 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Brock Purdy threw two TD passes and had another score on the ground and No. 23 Iowa State coasted to a victory over winless Kansas at Lawrence, Kan.
Purdy finished with 239 yards passing and Kene Nwangwu also hit the end zone for the Cyclones (4-2, 4-1 Big 12), who bounced back from a tough loss to No. 6 Oklahoma State by beating the Jayhawks for the sixth straight time.
The only bright spot for Kansas (0-6, 0-5) came on a 100-yard kickoff return by Kenny Logan in the second half. Otherwise, quarterback Jalon Daniels and the rest of the offense was woefully inept, the defense gave up gobs of yards on the ground and the special teams missed a short field goal and nearly surrendered a kick-return touchdown.
Daniels was just 16 of 29 for 165 yards with an interception and a touchdown run.
The first three TDs of the game were scored into a brisk wind out of the south, but the Cyclones finally took control going the other way at the end of the first half.
No. 20 Coastal Carolina 51, Georgia State 0: Grayson McCall passed for 254 yards and four touchdowns, Jaivon Heiligh scored twice, and No. 20 Coastal Carolina cruised to a victory over Georgia State at Atlanta.
CJ Marable added two rushing touchdowns and 100 all-purpose yards for the Chanticleers (6-0, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference). Coastal Carolina has its most wins in a single season since joining FBS in 2017.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!