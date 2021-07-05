Elliott wins at Road America to start new Hendrick streak

Even a start near the back of the pack couldn't prevent Chase Elliott from continuing his uncanny success on road courses.

Elliott started in the 34th position but still found a way to win the NASCAR Cup Series at Road America on Sunday at Elkhart Lake, Wis., to wrap up a playoff spot.

The 25-year-old Hendrick Motorsports has seven career Cup Series victories on road courses, putting him in sole possession of third place in NASCAR history.

"I really have no idea," Elliott said about his success on road courses. "I feel like it's just good cars. Our team as a whole has been good at road courses the whole time too, Kyle (Larson) won at Sonoma. I feel like drivers are only as good as what they have to drive. Fortunately I feel like I've got the best stuff and just got to make it work."

Elliott started so far back because a couple of cautions hampered his qualifying attempts on Sunday morning.

It ended up not mattering as Elliott won by 5.705 seconds over Christopher Bell.

Busch was third, followed by Kurt Busch and points leader Denny Hamlin.

Kyle Busch took a brief lead on a restart on the 46th of 62 laps, but Elliott caught up to him at Turn 11 and had passed him by Turn 12.

The restart followed a caution that came when Anthony Alfredo spun off course.

Elliott stayed in front the rest of the way. His only trouble came as he was celebrating his victory.

After he's already done one celebratory burnout on the front stretch, Elliott heard fans asking him to do another Elliott said afterward that "I don't know if I ever felt that much peer pressure in my life to do a burnout."

So Elliott did a second burnout and wrecked his tires in the process.

"All these people were chanting 'Burnout!' at me," Elliott said. "I wasn't going to say no. So I did. I blew the back tires off of it, then ran out of gas and had to have a push."

Newgarden wins: Josef Newgarden was determined to fight through a pair of devastating losses without pointing fingers, bemoaning his bad luck or giving up on his team.

He won't deny that Team Penske was winless and Newgarden had lost two races after leading 99 of 125 laps in the two events prior to Sunday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

But he knew it wasn't because the No. 2 Chevrolet team wasn't performing.

To prove it, he went out and once again dominated. And this time, there was no late yellow flag to ruin his race.

Newgarden at last earned an overdue first win of the season by leading all but seven of the 80 laps at Mid-Ohio.

The win was the first this year for Team Penske, and came a day after Roger Penske was presented with a commemorative trophy to mark the 50th anniversary of Mark Donohue's first win for the organization.

It was a statement from Newgarden in that back-to-back losses in races he dominated did not break him.

"I struggled a lot at the beginning. I've been in tough situations in this paddock, just trying to fight to understand as far as a driver (without) a lot of direction," Newgarden said.

"It's definitely given me great perspective. All the situations I've been in have just added to perspective for me on how this series works, how to execute at a very high level in professional sports, what it takes."

The race could have been a third consecutive defeat had Newgarden not heard "an audible vibration" in his engine on the final lap of Saturday warmup. It concerned him enough to alert his team and the engine was changed before Sunday's race.

But this team knew its worth, said Penske president and Newgarden strategist Tim Cindric.

The team had, after all, won three consecutive poles, led 83.9% laps over three races, and snapped the Penske slump. The last time the Penske organization went this late in the year without a victory was its 1999 winless season.

"We don't typically panic," Cindric said. "The speed, everything is there. We've led so many laps, it's ridiculous to have not had a win."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.