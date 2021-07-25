Eloy Jimenez is expected to make his 2021 Chicago White Sox debut Monday

MILWAUKEE — The Chicago White Sox have been without Eloy Jiménez all season because of an injury.

That's expected to change Monday.

The team anticipates the left fielder will join them in Kansas City and be in the lineup for the series opener against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, manager Tony La Russa said Sunday.

"In my career, it's one of the best performances by a team that loses key guys, starting with him," La Russa said before Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

"He's an RBI machine and here we are where we are. I can't give the club enough credit. You want to give respect to who Eloy is and how much he will be missed. But the games count. And now that he's coming back, you can brag about him."

Jiménez has been on a rehab assignment, most recently with Triple-A Charlotte, as he makes his way back from a ruptured left pectoral tendon suffered in a March 24 Cactus League game against the Oakland Athletics at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., while attempting to rob a home run.

The original timeline had Jiménez sidelined for five to six months. He was cleared to resume baseball activities on June 14 and started the rehab assignment, first with Class A Winston-Salem, on July 10.

He's slashing .289/.327/.467 with two home runs and four RBIs between Winston-Salem and Charlotte.

"My understanding at this point is he's playing in the outfield with good movement," La Russa said. "He's throwing, he's reaching for balls defensively. At the plate he's swinging free and easy. I think at the plate it's going to be more of getting timing to where he's as productive as he can be. We'll know more when we see him ourselves, but reports have been full speed ahead."

It remains to be seen if Jiménez will be in left field or at designated hitter.

"I'll go by something I've learned to trust, which is (Charlotte manager) Wes Helms' reports every time someone comes up from Charlotte, it's right on, whether it's a player or a pitcher," La Russa said. "And he reports that Eloy is moving well in the outfield, so I think we have the freedom to probably just get really close with (head athletic trainer) Dr. (James) Kruk here and see what's best.

"I anticipate he'll play (Monday) as a DH or left field, I'm not sure. But I understand both are available. I also understand it's supposed to be steaming hot in Kansas City. We'll factor that into all four days."

Andrew Vaughn has handled a bulk of the duties in left field during Jiménez's absence. He's slashing .258/.320/.458 with 11 home runs and 29 RBI in 84 games, including falling a triple shy of the cycle Friday against the Brewers.

The Sox entered their Sunday night game with an 8½-game lead in the American League Central despite missing Jiménez, who earned an AL Silver Slugger Award in 2020 after finishing second on the team in doubles (14), home runs (14), RBIs (41) and slugging percentage (.559).

"I think the really fair thing for him is we're playing good," La Russa said. "We'll be playing better than we have the last two days, hopefully. But overall we're playing good for him to feel like 'just let me take my at-bats' and there's a lot of help all over that lineup."

