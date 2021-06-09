EMS worker credited with containing Bloomington fire

THE PANTAGRAPH
BLOOMINGTON — A first-responder is being credited with stopping the spread of an apartment fire.
Tony Salvator, an EMS supervisor, was the first person on the scene of a fire at 5:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Empire Street.
He went inside to make sure everyone was evacuated and closed the door when flames were seen inside.
"This fast action stopped the spread of the flames limiting the oxygen to the fire," the Bloomington Fire Department said in a statement.
After the flames were put out, it was determined the fire had to spread into the attic shared across the second floor.
"Without Salvator’s fast action and the crews quick knock on the fire. This could be a much worse story," the statement said.
No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is helping a resident who is displaced.
