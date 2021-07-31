Encore Seedling program presents 'Aesop's Fables'

NORMAL — The Illinois Voices Theatre Encore Seedling program performed "Aesop's Fables" in Underwood Park on Saturday afternoon. Aesop's Fables is a collection of fables, credited to Aesop, a slave and storyteller. The fables performed included "The Tortoise and the Hare", "The Fox and the Sour Grapes", "The Fox and the Lion's Skin" and more.

The actors who performed in the show include Christy Bates, Owl; Kristin Crumrine, Fox; Mindie Crutcher, Fox; Sara Mathes, Donkey; Payten Presley, Hare; James Walker, Tortoise; and Diane Walker, Aesop.

"It's such a huge blessing" said Deb Presley, the parent to Payten Presley. "This is one of the only opportunities they have to be on stage and you don't see it that often in communities" she said.

Seedling Encore is a not-for-profit program that comprises a troupe of adult actors, ages 18 and up, with disabilities who participate in an eight-week workshop to develop, rehearse and perform a theatrical showcase. Seedling Encore has operated since spring 2015, but the entire Illinois Voices Theatre Seedling program has operated since 2009.

The program usually puts on two shows a year. They do three or four workshops in the spring, a summer camp in July and other events throughout the year. Due to the pandemic, this the first show they've been able to perform live since. "Aesop's Fables" started in March of 2020, but was shut down due to COVID-19.

"It's great that we're back to live performances. We love it" Diana Walker said. "I love having my son James in the show, he plays the tortoise. He loves to act and I just wanted to give him and others the same opportunity."

"It's just not the same when you don't have the audience" said Seedling Theatre Artistic Director, Donna Anhalt. "You get the energy back into them and when people laugh, it makes them feel like they're doing a good job," she said.

Diane Walker, the Seedling Encore Director, is a retired teacher from Metcalf and has prior community theater experience.

"Diane has done such a good job with the program" Presley said. "She has teaching experience, theater background and experience with individuals who have disabilities."

The Seedling Theatre company will also have a Christmas show called "All Together Now" with musical numbers and dancing with Seedling actors and staff. The show will take place starting Nov. 12 through the 14th. The Seedling Theatre allows individuals of all ages to participate.

For more information or if you know anyone who is interested in joining the cast, email Donna Anhalt at seedling@ilvoicestheatre.org or contact Diane about Seedling Encore at dcwalke@ilstu.edu.

