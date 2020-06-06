Enfinger takes advantage of late caution to win Trucks race

It was a heartbreaking result for Hill, who is from Winston, Ga., a tiny town west of Atlanta and about 55 miles from a speedway where he first raced as an 8-year-old on the quarter-mile track.

"I wanted to win here so bad," Hill said. "To get a win would have been really special."

The two-lap sprint to the finish was an unfortunate break he couldn't overcome, though he did place in the top 10 for the fourth straight time this season.

"All day on the restarts, it took our truck about five to seven laps to get going," Hill said. "There at the end on that white-flag lap in turn one, we drove in deeper than we had all day. ... It got tight and I had to lift a little bit. I'll take the blame on that for not getting the win. We had a dominating truck."

So did Busch, who won the first two stages and seemed like to add to his collection of Atlanta victories.

But it all fell apart when he was penalized twice for speeding on pit road and slammed the outside wall after getting squeezed by the slower truck of Jordan Anderson.

Busch, who led a race-high 37 laps, wound up 22nd.

Pole-sitter Christian Eckes took third, followed by Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith.

