5 best, 5 worst Super Bowl commercials of 2021

It’s always hard to stand out in the Super Bowl advertising derby. Companies want to impress viewers and make a splash, but they also don’t want to flat out blow several million dollars. That’s why the great majority of the commercials end up being, you know, fine. But each year, for better and worse, a couple of handfuls leave more than a fleeting impression. These are the five best and five worst Super Bowl ads from the game’s 2021 edition.

Best

Doritos 3D - Flat Matthew

The flavor-dusted tortilla-chip company wins this year’s game-within-a-game battle in the salty crunch product category and looks strong to take the overall crown, too. Matthew McConaughey is feeling flat these days, and looking it, too, in the spot’s superb sort of animation. He’s invisible at the coffee counter when he’s turned sideways; his Roomba almost sucks him up; and Jimmy Kimmel asks him if he traveled to the show by fax machine. Then he tries the new, puffy Doritos 3D Crunch product, and, he, too, adds dimensions to his frame. From Queen’s “I Want to Break Free” as the backing song to the vending machine ending, this is top-tier stuff.

Bud Light - Legends