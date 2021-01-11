A relic of the home-video era, Family Video is going away almost before we even knew it existed

I remember both the occasional moments of serendipity, when I’d stumble across something interesting I didn’t expect to find, and the more frequent moments of frustration, when all the copies of what I wanted were out and I would pine for the days when I lived near Facets and you could still walk in and rent the masterpieces of world cinema.

A fair amount of my Blockbuster time was spent resisting the allure of that add-on Twizzlers bag and asking the clerk to show me what people had dropped off but hadn’t been put back on the shelves yet.

But that place fell off my radar, maybe because it closed, or maybe even before that. Either way it was like a lot of other faded roses of American commerce. I don’t get milk from a milkman anymore, and I don’t bundle up with my sweetie and head to the drive-in.

Sometimes old things become new again. Drive-ins have staged an unlikely comeback during the pandemic, maybe enough to remind people of their charms and keep more of them going in the post-vaccination times. Ink-on-paper newspapers are 100-percent headed for a renaissance, don’t try to tell me otherwise. Even folding cellphones are attempting to return in the form of ultra-high-tech bendable screens that are inching toward the mass market.

But it’s hard to imagine anything of that nature for a large-scale, four-walls-and-a-roof video-rental business. The times have not been kind to the likes of Family Video. They did not rewind.

