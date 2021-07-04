5 questions with John Stark, Illinois Shakespeare Festival artistic director

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: John Stark

Position: Artistic director for the Illinois Shakespeare Festival

1. Productions were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. How does it feel returning after a year off?

Joyful, excited, relieved with a bit of anxiety mixed in. We have worked diligently within guidelines set by the CDC and the State of Illinois to bring live theater back to Central Illinois. Thanks to the tremendous support of our devoted patrons, backed by the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts at Illinois State University, the Illinois Shakespeare Festival is back for 2021.

2. What will the 2021 Illinois Shakespeare Festival look like? Any restrictions in place?

I believe the key elements from past seasons will remain for our patrons this year. The Ewing Cultural Center remains as beautiful as ever and the grounds are open for exploration and picnics prior to the performances. The season is somewhat streamlined in comparison to past years. For example, we are performing two main stage shows at Ewing Theatre rather than the usual three productions. Other changes include a general admission price of $25 for all seats, no concessions on site, and there is no gift shop for merchandise. Restrictions have been adjusting nearly every day over the past few months and we expect more adjustments to occur during the season. Please check our website, illinoisshakes.com, for the latest information. But rest assured, there will be Shakespeare spoken under the stars in 2021!

3. What is your role as artistic director of the Illinois Shakespeare Festival?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the artistic director I am responsible for what the audience experiences once they are seated in the theater — in short, anything that the audience can see or hear. It includes play selection, hiring the artistic staff, including directors, designers, actors, choreographers, voice coaches and other related personnel. I meet with the artistic and production staff months in advance to plan the conceptual approach for that year. Shakespeare’s work offers us the opportunity and responsibility to interpret and adjust his stories to our times. I work with the director of each show to frame the context for our version of whatever show we are presenting this year. Of course, I don’t do my work in a vacuum. I have skilled and devoted colleagues whom I consult with daily to get my job done.

4. How much rehearsal time is devoted to each production before opening night?

This year we began rehearsals on June 2, and we are opening one month later. We rehearse Tuesdays through Sundays for eight hours a day. Mondays off are traditional in the theater world. Each of our main stage shows will rehearse over 100 hours before opening night. That includes technical and dress rehearsals. And our shops are working at the same time to prepare for the costume, scenery, prop, lighting and audio needs for the shows.

5. Which shows will be performed this season and when?

Our season includes two shows performed in Ewing Theatre this season. "Measure for Measure" and "The Winter’s Tale" by William Shakespeare make up our main stage season. They will perform in rotating repertory after each has an opening weekend. "Measure" opened July 3 and "Winter’s Tale" opens July 10. Our final performance is Friday, Aug. 6. Please check our website for what title is on stage each night.

We are also offering an original theater for young audiences, a play titled "A Summer’s Winter Tale" by Nancy Steele Brokaw, on Thursday and Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. on the west Ewing lawn. Admission is free. The show is approximately 40 minutes in length, and it is for kids of all ages, 3 to 93!

We will have free jazz at Ewing on July 18, 22 and 28 at 6 p.m. on the patio. Performed by Glenn Wilson and Friends.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.