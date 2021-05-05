 Skip to main content
$8,000 in grant funds awarded to McLean County arts groups
$8,000 in grant funds awarded to McLean County arts groups

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Arts Center has announced the 2021 recipients for the Community Arts Access Grants on behalf of the Illinois Arts Council Agency. Funding emphasis is placed on artistic innovation, outreach, underserved populations, participating artists, and organizational stability, according to a news release. 

A total of $8,000 will be distributed among the following McLean County groups: Illinois Symphony Orchestra, $1,480; Breaking Chains, Advancing Influence, $2,000; Dave Fulgrum/Bloomington Photo Project, $1000; Town of Normal, Cultural Arts, $2,000; Prairie Fire Theatre, $2,000; Heartland Theatre, $1,000; and Inside Out Accessible Arts, $520.

McLean County Arts Center is at 601 N. East St. in downtown Bloomington. For more information, call (309) 829-0011 or visit www.mcac.org.

