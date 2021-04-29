Allerton Park adds

on-site activities

MONTICELLO — Allerton Park and Retreat Center in Monticello is adding some on-site activities for spring and summer.

Events include Third Saturday Garden Tours, Friday Bird Club hikes, community yoga and two fundraisers. The eighth annual Plant Sale to benefit the formal gardens is set for May 1 and 2, and Picnic with the Peonies set for May 22 and 23 will raise funds to install an accessible path in the Peony Garden. Reservations are required for some events.

All activities will be at 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello. Safety protocols will be in place, including requiring masks to be worn inside unless seated and outside when unable to keep six feet from others.

More information is available at Allerton.illinois.edu or by calling 217-333-3287.