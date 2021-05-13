Area museums participate in Blue Star Museum program

Museums free
for military
BLOOMINGTON — Several Central Illinois museums are participating in this year’s Blue Star Museum program which runs from Armed Forces Day, May 15, through Labor Day, Sept. 6.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the U.S. military, including Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, active duty and reservists, and the National Guard, through collaboration of the National Endowment of the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums across the country. Free admission is available for a military ID holder (the service member or dependent) and up to five family members.
Participating museums in Illinois include McLean County Museum of History, Bloomington; C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum, Clinton; Wheels O’ Time Museum, Dunlap; Reddick Mansion Association, Ottawa; Peoria Riverfront Museum, Peoria; and Illinois State Museum, Springfield.
A complete list of the participating museums and more information is available at www.arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.