Area museums participate in Blue Star Museum program

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the U.S. military, including Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, active duty and reservists, and the National Guard, through collaboration of the National Endowment of the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums across the country. Free admission is available for a military ID holder (the service member or dependent) and up to five family members.