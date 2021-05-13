 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area museums participate in Blue Star Museum program
editor's pick
Arts in Brief

Area museums participate in Blue Star Museum program

{{featured_button_text}}
entertainment.png

Museums free

for military

BLOOMINGTON — Several Central Illinois museums are participating in this year’s Blue Star Museum program which runs from Armed Forces Day, May 15, through Labor Day, Sept. 6. 

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the U.S. military, including Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, active duty and reservists, and the National Guard, through collaboration of the National Endowment of the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums across the country. Free admission is available for a military ID holder (the service member or dependent) and up to five family members.

Participating museums in Illinois include McLean County Museum of History, Bloomington; C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum, Clinton; Wheels O’ Time Museum, Dunlap; Reddick Mansion Association, Ottawa; Peoria Riverfront Museum, Peoria; and Illinois State Museum, Springfield.

A complete list of the participating museums and more information is available at www.arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fauci finally says vaccinated Americans don't need masks outside

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News