Artists featured in downtown Bloomington drive-by exhibit

BLOOMINGTON — A downtown Bloomington art gallery is opening a drive-by/walk-by exhibit on Wednesday.
Eaton Gallery, 411 N. Center St., will display the works of 11 artists displayed in its front window through April 20. Visitors can walk, bike, or drive by the gallery to see the art, and are invited to try to match each piece with the artist who created it.
“The Illuminated Pages of Ours” features illuminated manuscripts in the artists' own style. The invitational show includes works by Mary Jo Adam, Angel Ambrose, Janean Baird, Jeannie Breitweiser, Doug DeLong/Veronica Strotzka, Herb Eaton, Joann Goetzinger, Rick Harney, Jane Osborn, Melanie Shellito, and Brian Simpson/Rachel Cofer.
Each piece references the style and history of illuminated manuscripts, using chosen or handcrafted typography and imagery. Illuminated manuscripts were handmade books, usually on Christian scripture or practice, produced in western Europe. They were called "illuminated" because of the use of gold Vand silver that illuminated the text and accompanying illustrations. The manuscripts included decorated initials, borders and small illustrations.
"During these difficult times, it is helpful to experience and participate in the arts to help us move forward to a better time and mindset," Pamala Eaton said.
"Art is the educator of our mind in how to accept and distribute the inescapable thoughts, senses, feelings, or call them what you will - that show up all the time for individuals and occasionally for groups from families to nations," Herb Eaton added. "Art as decoration alone rapidly loses its value in times of stress; it must have something that continues the story, the running narrative of lives - grasping for meaning."
The opening is part of Slow Art Day, celebrated worldwide April 4, which is designed to help people discover the joy of looking at and loving art.
