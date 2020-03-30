Artists featured in downtown Bloomington drive-by exhibit

BLOOMINGTON — A downtown Bloomington art gallery is opening a drive-by/walk-by exhibit on Wednesday.

Eaton Gallery, 411 N. Center St., will display the works of 11 artists displayed in its front window through April 20. Visitors can walk, bike, or drive by the gallery to see the art, and are invited to try to match each piece with the artist who created it.

“The Illuminated Pages of Ours” features illuminated manuscripts in the artists' own style. The invitational show includes works by Mary Jo Adam, Angel Ambrose, Janean Baird, Jeannie Breitweiser, Doug DeLong/Veronica Strotzka, Herb Eaton, Joann Goetzinger, Rick Harney, Jane Osborn, Melanie Shellito, and Brian Simpson/Rachel Cofer.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Each piece references the style and history of illuminated manuscripts, using chosen or handcrafted typography and imagery. Illuminated manuscripts were handmade books, usually on Christian scripture or practice, produced in western Europe. They were called "illuminated" because of the use of gold Vand silver that illuminated the text and accompanying illustrations. The manuscripts included decorated initials, borders and small illustrations.

"During these difficult times, it is helpful to experience and participate in the arts to help us move forward to a better time and mindset," Pamala Eaton said.