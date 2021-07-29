Arts in brief: Art Circle to host ArtGasm 2021: Grimm Fantasy

Fairy tale art

BLOOMINGTON — The Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal invites the community to create a fairy tale themed centerpiece and donate it to be auctioned at ArtGasm 2021: Grimm Fantasy on from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16.

The annual event celebrates creativity and this year's theme is based on the stories of Brothers Grimm. Examples of potential donations could include original table-top fairy gardens, mini terrariums, baskets, 3D dioramas or any other creative concepts that pertain to the concepts of old fairy tales, especially Brothers Grimm. Participants are encouraged to use sustainable materials such as found, repurposed materials or materials from second-hand stores like Restore or BroMenn Thrift.

Art that is donated will be on display for over 300 people. All proceeds from the auction benefit the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts' Creativity Center. Those who donate will receive two tickets to the event.

The registration deadline for the event is Aug. 15. Those who wish to participate can register through this form https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSep-R_kXE6qL18K7VCAXdDgGwJcLG9mGUEUmuTAJ3hvQ2QmtA/viewform. Completed photos of donated centerpieces are due by August 30.