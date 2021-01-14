 Skip to main content
Arts in Brief: Audio auditions set for “It Happened One Night”
Arts in Brief

Arts in Brief: Audio auditions set for “It Happened One Night”

Heartland seeking

radio play auditions

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company is seeking recorded auditions for a radio play of the romantic comedy “It Happened One Night,” to be produced in conjunction with WGLT.

The story of a pampered socialite who tries to get out from under her father’s thumb and falls in love with a roguish reporter is based on the 1933 short story, “Night Bus,” by Samuel Hopkins Adams.

Heartland Theatre’s production will be professionally audio-recorded and broadcast on local radio stations WGLT and WCBU at 8 p.m. April 16.

Those auditioning should prepare one or two of the monologues provided on the website, audio-record it and email the recording to the director. Auditions will be accepted from Jan. 24 to noon Jan. 30. All information, complete instructions and materials are at heartlandtheatre.org/auditions.

All rehearsals will take place via Zoom from Feb. 3 to mid-March. Recording will be in-person in mid-March, following all safety protocols. No memorization is required.

All actors must be tested for COVID-19 before recording; anyone testing positive or displaying symptoms of the coronavirus at that time will be replaced with an understudy.

