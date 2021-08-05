Arts in brief: Bernotti workshops to be held at Peoria Art Guild

Bernotti to host

art workshops

PEORIA — Marisa Bernotti, a reactionary painter from Uruguay will be hosting a series of workshops at the Peoria Art Guild.

The first workshop will be "Handbags That Are Not Handbags" which is a sculpture workshop that will take place on Aug. 9. The second workshop will be "Journaling to Destress for Teens" which will take place on Aug. 10. Tickets for the workshops can be purchased at peoriaartguild.org.

Bernotti's exhibit "Reflective Noise" will also be on display at the Peoria Art Guild starting with an opening reception on Friday, Aug. 6 from 5-9 p.m through Aug. 28 during regular gallery hours.

Brandt Gallery

opens exhibit

NORMAL — The Jan Brandt Gallery located in Normal opened a new exhibit on Aug. 3 called "Botanica" which will be open for viewing until further notice.

"Botanica" is a series of paintings which will be on display at Normandy Village, 1100 Beech Street Building 8 in the lobby area.

Contact Jan Brandt at janbrandtgallery@gmail.com for a viewing appointment.