Arts in Brief: Doctors in Concert event to be livestreamed from Children's Discovery Museum

Doctors in Concert to benefit CDM
NORMAL — Funds raised at the Doctors in Concert program will support Prescription for Play, a Children’s Discovery Museum partnership with local pediatric health care providers. The program seeks to reach and assist children and families who may have had health losses from limited access to play during the pandemic.
The concert will be livestreamed from the museum from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Ticket are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors and students. Tickets and information are at childrensdiscoverymuseum.net.
Through the program, pediatricians and other child health care providers will be able to offer a free pass to play at the museum – a Prescription for Play. The program will help families who are not having regular play opportunities and introduce low-income households to helpful museum offerings.
A silent auction is going on in conjunction with Doctors in Concert to provide additional funds to support the museum.
Credit Union hosts art display
BLOOMINGTON — The IAA Credit Union is hosting its first art display since completion of extensive renovations.
The new About Our Art display features the art of Bloomington artist Su Ge, and runs until the end of June during credit union business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The artist is a Chinese American painter and calligrapher and State Farm retiree who now paints full time. Her specialty is traditional Chinese brush painting with emphasis on landscapes, wildlife and nature. No two paintings are the same and each one is marked with her personal seal.
The artist’s website is www.tranquilityofnature.com.
Heartland Theatre Co. announces auditions
NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company is planning a virtual production of “Hot Shorts,” five new short plays by five playwrights. Video-recorded auditions will be accepted April 19 to 24.
Audition information is at heartlandtheatre.org/auditions. The links will not be “live” until April 19. Casting will be completed by noon April 26, with the cast announced on the website audition page.
“Hot Shorts” will be rehearsed on Zoom from April 28 to May 7. The recorded performances of the five plays will be available to the community, at no cost, on YouTube in late May.