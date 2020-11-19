 Skip to main content
Arts in Brief: 'Gift of Magi' to air
'Gift of Magi' to air

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will air another radio play for the holidays. “The Gift of the Magi,” inspired by and adapted from the well-known and loved story by O. Henry, includes more characters in the short story allowing many of Heartland’s actors to voice the characters.

The production will be professionally audio-recorded and broadcast at 8 p.m. Dec. 11 on public radio. Listeners can tune in to 89.1 FM or stream at WGLT.org., or 89.9 FM or WCBU.org.

Rehearsals for the radio drama are conducted entirely on Zoom, with final audio-taping in a large room, with actors arriving at different times, and socially-distanced during the taping.

The theatre is turning to radio projects during the pandemic to bring alternative theatre content to the community and maintain their artistic presence in the community. The theatre produced and aired “The War of the Worlds” in October.

