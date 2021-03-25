 Skip to main content
Arts in Brief: Good Friday virtual art show set
BLOOMINGTON — The 12th annual “What’s So Good About Good Friday?” virtual art show includes an art show photo album posted April 2 on Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal’s Facebook page and a video shown indoors and outdoors at Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington.

The art show centers on the power of Jesus’ crucifixion, death and resurrection to accomplish something impactful and life changing. The artwork reflects each artist's answer to the question “What’s So Good About Good Friday?”

The art show video produced by Second Presbyterian Church will be shown on Good Friday both inside and outside at the church.

The indoor video showing will be at 6:30 p.m. April 2 inside Second Presbyterian Church in two locations, prior to the 7 p.m. solemn Good Friday service with Bible readings, diminishing light, art and music until the sanctuary is dark and quiet. COVID-19 precautions are in place and are mandatory. The outdoor video showing will run until 9 p.m. April 2 at Second Presbyterian.

