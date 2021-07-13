Arts in brief: Heartland Theatre Company to present Young at Heartland Showcase

Young at Heartland

Showcase planned

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will present "Young at Heartland" senior acting program's virtual summer showcase on July 20, celebrating it's 17th year. The showcase will be featured on Heartland's Youtube channel (Heartland Theatre) at 7 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public, but donations are encouraged.

Viewers will experience local seniors performing monologues and short scenes on Zoom that they selected themselves or were written by local hometown seniors.

All performances are listed on Heartland’s website at heartlandtheatre.org/YAH-showcase.

Heartland Theatre to host auditions

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will host auditions for their upcoming show "Tartuffe" by Moliere on July 26-27 from 7-10 p.m. in the Normal Community Activity Center. They are casting 11 roles for men and women to play all ages. The show will run Sep. 16-18, Sep. 23-26 and Oct. 1-2. Curtain is 7:30 p.m., except 2 p.m. matinees on Sep. 26 and Oct. 2, and Oct. 2 has two performances: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org/auditions for complete information on each character and genders. Questions can be be sent to the box office email: boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org.

Night at Cabaret

set in Mapleton

MAPLETON — Arc Light Productions and Gasford Bank will present "A Night at the Cabaret — A New World" July 22-24 in Butler Haynes Park at 8 p.m. The event will close their "under the stars" season with an evening of music theater songs including songs from "Newsies," "Shrek," "Ragtime," "West Side Story" and more to celebrate hope.

Tickets are $10 per person. Due to limited seating, tickets will not be available for some performance dates. The production team encourages attendees to to purchase in advance because the ability to purchase tickets on site is not guaranteed.

The event will follow the most current IDPH and CDC guidelines for masking and social distancing. Seating is not provided, audience members must bring their own lawn chairs for outdoor seating.

For more information, call 309-455-4095 or visit arclightpro.com for tickets and mitigation guidelines.