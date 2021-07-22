Arts in brief: IAA Credit Union features Larry Bond art

Credit Union

shows Bond art

BLOOMINGTON — The IAA Cred Union will be featuring artwork by Larry Bond in their main lobby through September, 2021.

Larry Bond is an artist who has been drawing, sketching and sculpting since early childhood. He learned to entertain himself with art while bedridden due to illness. He has used acrylics, oil, charcoal and pen & ink, but especially enjoys watercolors.

Bond's formal art education is limited; however, several classes in architectural drafting and design were included in his college curriculum. Larry has had the opportunity to take workshops from Tony Armendariz, David Becker, Kristy Kutch and many others. He has won several awards, participated in numerous art show competitions, and is a Signature Member of the Illinois Watercolor Society.

Larry can be contacted larrybondfarm@aol.com.

Peoria gallery



for St. Francis

PEORIA — The Peoria Riverfront Museum and OSF Healthcare announced a new partnership with the creation of the "Gallery of Saint Francis" at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center. The gallery will feature full-scale, high-resolution replicas of the world's greatest artworks depicting Saint Francis of Assisi, beginning with Giovanni Bellini's masterpiece, "St. Francis in the Desert," provided by The Frick Collection.

The artwork is intended to inspire patients, families, visitors and staff entering OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center. Additional artwork depicting the iconic saint will be added to the gallery over time and in partnership with museums and collections worldwide.

Peoria Art Guild

to show Bernotti

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild will feature a Marisa Bernotti exhibit "Reflective Noise" starting 5 p.m. Friday, August 6 through August 28. The exhibit will be open for viewing during regular gallery hours, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

"Reflective Noise" includes a series of purses and handbags that have been embellished by Bernotti. She uses them as sculpture works to allow them to become three-dimensional objects that engage the public and blur the line between functional and artistic. The exhibit will include numerous works on paper as well as the scultpures.

Bernotti is a multi-disciplinary artist from Uruguay. She has been recognized for her contributions to the development of the land in artistic activity, addressing women's rights and promoting children's literature. She is also involved in the I Found U global collective of interdisciplinary artists. She is a reactionary painter that focuses on news stories, injustices, diseases and their effects on society.

Bernotti will also be conducting a residency a the Peoria Art Guild where she will be presenting two workshops: Journaling to Destress for teens and an Adult Handbag Sculpture workshop. Workshop tickets can be purchased at peoriaartguild.org.