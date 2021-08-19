Arts in brief: Illinois Art Station announces grand opening

Illinois Art Station announces grand opening

NORMAL — The Illinois Art Station (IAS)announced they will be opening their facility at 101 E. Vernon Ave. in Normal on Sept. 11.

IAS will be holding a celebration to welcome the community to their new space from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The station plans to open their doors for normal operations on Friday, Sept. 17 and will primarily be open on weekends with regular scheduled classes on Thursdays.

IAS will offer various drop-in art making opportunities as well as classes and programming for children of all ages. They will also be launching new programs and extending art engagement opportunities to their galleries and outdoor spaces.

Contact Laura Jaster at 309-386-1019, email info@illinoisartsstation.org or visit illinoisartstation.org for more information.