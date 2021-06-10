Arts in brief: Normal's Heartland theater to stage 'Diverse Stories'

Heartland stages

'Diverse Stories'

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company’s newest production is “Out of the Box: Diverse Stories” at 5 p.m. June 25 and 26 on the lawn outside of the Heartland Theatre, 1110 Douglas St., Normal. Rain date is 5 p.m. June 27.

The event will showcase the voices of five local Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) as they share stories about their identity, focusing on personal experiences surrounding how they think, feel and live.

The speakers are Connie Blick, Len Childers, Joshua Ghantous, Leigh Giles-Brown, Shahrzad Hamzeh and Rosie Hauck.

Preregistration is required for the free event at bit.ly/outoftheboxregister. Registration closes at 4 p.m. the day of the show. Donations will be accepted.

Attendees are asked to wear masks for the performance and bring a lawn chair. Seating is not provided.

Poco a Poco

events planned

STREATOR — The annual Poco a Poco musical festival is hosting a virtual concert and lecture series at 5 and 7 p.m. Monday through June 18 via Zoom. Music and subjects range from big jazz dance orchestras to a cappella singing.

More information and registration for the 10 presentations are available at www.pocoapoco.org. Passes are $65 for adults and $45 for students. Attendees will receive a link via email for the hour-long Zoom webinars at 5 and 7 p.m. each evening.