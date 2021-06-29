Arts in brief: Peoria Art Guild to Host Art Auction

Peoria Art Guild

sets art auction

PEORIA — On July 11, the Peoria Art Guild will be hosting Full Deck Challenge: an event featuring playing card-themed artwork by several local artists. Artists were challenged to use their talents to create a piece of art (any medium) that represents a playing card. The event will be held at the Peoria Art Guild from 2-5 p.m. with a ticket price of $21.

The event will include an auction of the artwork along with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, a magician, and lots of card-related fun. All proceeds go to upgrading the Art Guild's studios and programs.

“We’re excited about this event and all the wonderful pieces of art that are being created,” Shannon Cox, Executive Director of the Peoria Art Guild said. “We offer all kinds of classes to all ages and the money raised will go to improving our art studios and facilities.”

For over 142 years, the Peoria Art Guild has been dedicated to “bringing art to the community and the community to art.” As a visual arts leader, they take pride in educating young artists, showcasing art diversity, exhibiting multidisciplinary contemporary art and promoting art throughout our community.

Art League

plans show

PEORIA — The Illinois Art League (IAL) will present its annual Membership Show beginning August 9 at the Time Gallery, located in Fondulac Bank, Clocktower, East Peoria. Show hours are during regular banking hours, and the show will be on display through Sept. 24.

IAL's Membership Show will feature original works of art by Central Illinois artists, each personally exhibiting their own creative concepts and original designs. This kaleidoscope of fine art will include works in oils, acrylics, watercolors, sculpture, drawings, prints, pastels, photography, jewerly-making, ceramics, wood, glass/fiber/metal and mixed media. This art exhibition is a competition for professional, semi-professional and amateur artists. Awards and honorable-mention ribbons will be given in the following general categories: two-dimensional art, three-dimensional art and photography. Show admission is free. Due to COVID, this year's opening reception will be held via Zoom 10-11 a.m., August 21.