Arts in brief: Peoria Riverfront Museum expands Every Student Initiative

Museum expands

student initiative

PEORIA — The Peoria Riverfront Museum announced the expansion of its Every Student Initiative program to include the extension of the world debut of "T. rex" the Ultimate Predator," presented by CEFCU, through Jan. 2022 for field trips and the renewal of the $150-value student and family fun pass that provides sponsored K-8 students and their families free access to museum exhibitions, giant screen theater films and planetarium shows.

The Every Student Initiative expansion coincides with the museum's annual Public Service Apprecation Day on Aug. 13, where board and staff members invite local, state and federal public officials and thanks them for their service.

All K-8 students from Peoria Public Schools District 150 and East Peoria Elementary School District 86, and other schools sponsored as part of the Every Student Initiative, receive free museum field trips visits and access to the museum’s Google Classrooms material. Each student also receives a yearlong Student+Family Fun Pass that allows them to bring their families to the museum.

For more information, call 309.863.3026 or email ammiller@peoriariverfrontmuseum.org.

Illinois Art League hosts festival

PEORIA — The Illinois Art League will host an Art Festival at Tower Park in Peoria Heights on Sept. 18-19 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The festival is part of of Peoria Heights' 1st Annual Bridge-To-Bridge River Drive, a new weekend event that is designed to to connect Illinois River communities of Peoria Heights, Chillicothe, Lacon and Spring Bay. The Illinois Art League will be participating as member of the Peoria Heights Arts Collaborative.

The festival will be also be a juried event, with artists offering a variety of creations for sale including ceramics, fiber arts, photos and paintings in a variety of media. Other Bridge-To-Bridge activities will include dining, entertainment, shopping, sports and the visual majesty of these unique River Drive locations.

For more information, visit illinoisartleague.com/art-festival-at-tower-park.