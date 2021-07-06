Arts in brief: Peoria Sculpture Walk Tours Reopen

Sculpture Walk

tours reopen

PEORIA — ArtsPartners of Central Illinois announces the reopening of docent-led tours of Sculpture Walk Peoria.

Since May 2020, the sixth installation of Sculpture Walk has been open for public viewing but without the weekly in-person guided tours.

Following Peoria City/County Health Department guidance, free in-person, docent-led tours will be every Saturday through Labor Day weekend. Tours leave at 10:30 a.m. from the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

Pre-registration on the ArtsPartners’ website is encouraged. Special tours for groups can also be arranged.

The outdoor public art exhibit features nine sculptures installed along both sides of Washington Street from the Peoria Riverfront Museum to the Bob Michel Bridge. For 2021, seven of the 2020 sculptures remain, and two new sculptures have been installed.

Michelle Nielsen Ott, chair of the Sculpture Walk Peoria committee said: “ArtsPartners is proud that we have sculptures from around the country in a format that accommodates safe social distancing. We were not able to have docent-led tours in 2020 and are very excited to reinstate this service.”

Sculptures featured on walk include: "Rusted Melody II" by Alexander Mendez; "Fallen Sky" by Coral Lambert; "Incendiary" by Luke Achterberg; "Sunrise/Sunset Sawblade" by Matt Duffy; "Moonshine" by Bobby Joe Scribner; "Lil’ Blue" by Nathan Pierce; "Spirals" by Orion Richey; "My Pi" by John Adduci; and "Depth of Form" by Jacob Burmood. The docent-led tours also include many of the permanent sculptures along the route.

ArtsPartners continues to host the 2020/2021 Virtual Opening Day experience including online video tours with expert docent and tour guide John Heintzman, on its website. The public can take all nine videos in the virtual tour by visiting https://www.artspartners.net/swp/