Arts in brief: University Galleries to present 'Making Our Space'

NORMAL — The University Galleries of Illinois State University will present Making Our Space: Members of the Peoria Guild of Black Artists June 1 - August 1, 2021.

Participating artists include Kevin J. Bradford, Krystopher Dudley Brown, Alexa Cary, Kameron Hoover, David L. Jennings, Chantell Marlow, Alexander Martin, Erick Minnis, Morgan Mullen, Hannah Offutt, Brenda Pagan, Rose de Peoria, Kayla Thomas, and Quinton Thomas. Making Our Space: Members of the Peoria Guild of Black Artists is a group exhibition featuring 14 members of the ever-expanding Peoria-based artists guild, often referred to as PGOBA. .

NORMAL — The University Galleries of Illinois State University will present NCHS Sociology Responds to The Canary in the Lake June 1 - July 25, 2021.

Organized collaboratively by University Galleries and Normal Community High School (NCHS), this exhibition presents artworks created by more than 50 high school sociology students in conjunction with Alice Hargrave: The Canary in the Lake, an exhibition that was on view at University Galleries from March 4 through May 16, 2021. The project team includes Stefen Robinson (sociology and history teacher, NCHS), and the following University Galleries staff members: Kendra Paitz (director and chief curator); Tanya Scott (curator of education); Aaron Caldwell (graduate assistant); and Ari Garcia (gallery assistant).

NCHS Sociology Responds to The Canary in the Lake is supported by the Town of Normal Harmon Arts Grant Program and the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

This exhibition is free and open to the public with a reservation. Free virtual exhibition tours are also available. Contact gallery@IllinoisState.edu or (309) 438-5487 to schedule.

