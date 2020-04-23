Arts in Brief

Virtual auditions for ‘Shrek’
BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Summer Theatre is holding virtual auditions for its summer production of “Shrek The Musical.” Auditions are open to all ages, 9 to 80, for the performances planned for July 23 to 25.
Potential cast members are asked to submit music or dance audition videos by noon May 6. Details on requirements and how to submit the videos and the audition form are available at https://bit.ly/3eAQsXK.
Callbacks will be by email May 9. Virtual callbacks will be May 11 to 14. The cast will be announced later the same week. Only specific roles will have callbacks. Many roles in the large ensemble show will be cast without a callback.
“Shrek The Musical,” based on the DreamWorks Animation film, is a fairy tale adventure with all the beloved characters from the film. It is the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. The cast also includes a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits.
Heartland Theatre auditions
NORMAL — The Heartland Theatre Company will hold auditions for “The Campout” 2020 Annual 10-Minute Play Festival from 7 to 10 p.m. May 26 and 27 at Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., in the Normal Community Activity Center.
Eight winning 10-Minute Plays with the theme “The Campout” will be fully staged at the production which runs from July 9 to Aug. 1. The company seeks to cast actors to play ages 18 to 80. Visit www.heartlandtheatre.org/auditions for complete information on each play, age ranges and genders needed.
Auditions will use cold readings from the winning scripts for both audition evenings. Those auditioning are asked to attend both evening's auditions, if possible, and bring a headshot photo and a list of acting experiences, if available.
Scripts will not be available prior to auditions. For more information, email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.