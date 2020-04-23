Arts in Brief

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Virtual auditions for ‘Shrek’

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Summer Theatre is holding virtual auditions for its summer production of “Shrek The Musical.” Auditions are open to all ages, 9 to 80, for the performances planned for July 23 to 25.

Potential cast members are asked to submit music or dance audition videos by noon May 6. Details on requirements and how to submit the videos and the audition form are available at https://bit.ly/3eAQsXK.

Callbacks will be by email May 9. Virtual callbacks will be May 11 to 14. The cast will be announced later the same week. Only specific roles will have callbacks. Many roles in the large ensemble show will be cast without a callback.

“Shrek The Musical,” based on the DreamWorks Animation film, is a fairy tale adventure with all the beloved characters from the film. It is the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. The cast also includes a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits.

