Arts in Brief

MONTICELLO — Jazz bassist and Champaign native, Viktor Krauss, is featured in a Summer Solstice Concert Cruise concert put on by Allerton Park & Retreat Center and WILL Classical. The event is a modified version of the Allerton Park Concert Series.

Listeners may tune into WILL-FM 90.9 from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday for the show. The show was recorded at Krauss’ parents’ farm outside Nashville, Tenn.

Listeners are invited to drive through the park in a vehicle or stream the concert while walking through Allerton or wherever they are.

