You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Arts in Brief
0 comments
editor's pick

Arts in Brief

{{featured_button_text}}
030520-blm-lif-bigfish

Samuel James Willis stars Edward Bloom and Simmy Cedeno as Young Will in the Community Players production of the “Big Fish” which has a pay-what-you-can preview at 7:30 p.m. March 12.

 JESSICA DOLAN, For The Pantagraph

‘Big Fish’ production

BLOOMINGTON — “Big Fish” is the latest production for the Community Players Theatre in Bloomington, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.

"Big Fish," is a family-friendly musical based on Daniel Wallace’s 1998 novel “Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions” and the 2003 film “Big Fish.” 

The musical opens at 7:30 p.m. March 12 with a pay-what-you-can preview performance. The show runs at 7:30 p.m. March 13-14, 20-21 and 27-28 and at 2:30 p.m. March 15, 22, 29.

Tickets are $18 for adults; $16 for seniors, students and military; and $8 for children 10 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at CommunityPlayers.org, at the box  office, or by calling (309) 663-2121.

"Big Fish" tells the story of Edward Bloom, a man who has lived an extraordinary and fantastical life, marked by true love that stops time in its tracks, and framed by heroics that push the limits of believability — at least according to the stories he tells his son, Will. As Will grows up, gets married and starts a family of his own, he decides to find out his father’s “true” life story, once and for all.

20 places of the past

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News