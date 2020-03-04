Arts in Brief

‘Big Fish’ production
BLOOMINGTON — “Big Fish” is the latest production for the Community Players Theatre in Bloomington, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.
"Big Fish," is a family-friendly musical based on Daniel Wallace’s 1998 novel “Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions” and the 2003 film “Big Fish.”
The musical opens at 7:30 p.m. March 12 with a pay-what-you-can preview performance. The show runs at 7:30 p.m. March 13-14, 20-21 and 27-28 and at 2:30 p.m. March 15, 22, 29.
Tickets are $18 for adults; $16 for seniors, students and military; and $8 for children 10 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at CommunityPlayers.org, at the box office, or by calling (309) 663-2121.
"Big Fish" tells the story of Edward Bloom, a man who has lived an extraordinary and fantastical life, marked by true love that stops time in its tracks, and framed by heroics that push the limits of believability — at least according to the stories he tells his son, Will. As Will grows up, gets married and starts a family of his own, he decides to find out his father’s “true” life story, once and for all.