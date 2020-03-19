Arts in Brief

Symphony cancellations

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Symphony Orchestra concerts and events scheduled through June 6 are postponed or canceled following additional mandates and guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and State of Illinois to limit community transmission of COVID-19.

Engaging Evening with Music of the Gershwins previously scheduled for April 17 at Bloomington Country Club is postponed and will be rescheduled. April in Paris set for April 19 at Crowne Plaza Conference Center & Hotel, Springfield, is postponed and is rescheduled for June 28.

The following events are canceled, Concerts for Kids, April 23 and 24 in Springfield and Bloomington; Concert Chats, April 28 at Bloomington Country Club; French Finale and all associated events, May 1 and 2 in Bloomington and Springfield; and Lavender & Lemons, A Tour of Kitchens & More tour, June 6 in Bloomington-Normal.

For ticketed performances and events, patrons may donate their ticket(s) or exchange tickets for a symphony concert next season. Donated tickets or fees will help support the orchestra and qualify for a tax donation receipt. Ticket exchanges are free. For either option or for more information, email the Illinois Symphony Orchestra at info@ilsymphony.org or call 800-401-7222.

The Illinois Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Ken Lam, is central Illinois’ largest professional orchestra, and holds concerts in both Bloomington-Normal and Springfield.

