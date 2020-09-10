 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arts in Brief
editor's pick
Arts in Brief

Arts in Brief

{{featured_button_text}}
entertainment.png

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts is announcing a Fall Virtual Concert Series following the successful Summer Virtual Concert Series.

Eight performances recorded on the BCPA stage will be streamed on the BCPA YouTube and Facebook pages. The performances will feature a variety of area musicians. There is no cost to view the shows, but donations will be accepted to help with the production costs and benefit the nonprofit Friends of the BCPA to support the mission to bring the arts to the Bloomington-Normal community.

The fall series begins with the Dan Hubbard Band at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Concerts will continue into December all at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. The series performances are Sept. 24, Mixtape Mayhem; Oct. 8, The Bygones; Oct. 22, The Unemployed Architects; Nov. 5, Robert Brown Band; Nov. 19, Stone and Snow; Dec. 3, Shuga Beatz; and Dec. 17, Soft Spoken.

The streamed concerts will be available on the BCPA’s social media platforms found at ArtsBlooming.org.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News