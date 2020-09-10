Arts in Brief

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts is announcing a Fall Virtual Concert Series following the successful Summer Virtual Concert Series.
Eight performances recorded on the BCPA stage will be streamed on the BCPA YouTube and Facebook pages. The performances will feature a variety of area musicians. There is no cost to view the shows, but donations will be accepted to help with the production costs and benefit the nonprofit Friends of the BCPA to support the mission to bring the arts to the Bloomington-Normal community.
The fall series begins with the Dan Hubbard Band at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Concerts will continue into December all at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. The series performances are Sept. 24, Mixtape Mayhem; Oct. 8, The Bygones; Oct. 22, The Unemployed Architects; Nov. 5, Robert Brown Band; Nov. 19, Stone and Snow; Dec. 3, Shuga Beatz; and Dec. 17, Soft Spoken.
The streamed concerts will be available on the BCPA’s social media platforms found at ArtsBlooming.org.
