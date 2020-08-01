Arts in Brief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Art show opening

PONTIAC — The Greater Livingston County Arts Council August 2020 Gallery Show “From the Shadows Into the Light” will open Saturday in the Joe Bailey Gallery. The opening reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and the show will run through Aug. 28.

The show features work by artist Teresa Beard-Lowell, a Chenoa resident, who is known for her detailed acrylic paintings. This show also features her pottery work and shadowboxes.

The Art Center at the Greater Livingston County Arts Council and Gallery, 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.

Art submissions

BLOOMINGTON — The Friends of the BCPA is seeking art submissions for ArtGasm 2020: “Grimm Visions” set for Oct. 28 to 31 at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts Ballroom.

“Grimm Visions” is a fine art exhibition featuring local artists that explores the concepts of old fairy tales and their place in creating fear or imagery that invokes darkness, the unknown and the macabre.

Submission deadline is Sept. 11. Full details and registration are at friendsofthebcpa.org/artgasm

ArtGasm celebrates local artists, brings the community together and brings awareness to the Bloomington Creativity Center. Friends of the BCPA has launched a Creativity Center Capital Campaign to renovate a former medical building into a modern, professional creative space for the Bloomington-Normal community.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.